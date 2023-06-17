National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Pemberton Township, Burlington County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday's storms packed a punch with gusty winds and a lot of lightning. Officials have confirmed tornadoes touched down in Burlington and Chester Counties.

We had a tornado, lightning strikes and downed trees. The intense storms left behind some damage as they made their way through.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Pemberton Township, Burlington County as storms swept through the region Friday afternoon.

Confirmed tornado in Pemberton Township Burlington County, NJ. The image shows the path, which started at Burrs Mill Road then traveled east nearly paralleling Sheep Penn Hill Road before dissipating. Full details at: https://t.co/32rCOyj0Qf #njwx pic.twitter.com/GE287rmSVU — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 16, 2023

CBS News Philadelphia was in the air and on the ground and spotted storm damage in multiple areas. Several trees were down and roads were closed.

In Schwenksville, Montgomery County, firefighters believe a lightning strike started a fire at a home on Shire Lane. The entire roof was engulfed in flames.

The Runyens live there and say they are thankful for their safety and neighborhood support.

"I am just glad we are both out and safe," Emilie Runyen said.

"Fortunately, the homeowners were smart," Chief Brian Debus said. "They knew what to do, they did it. As soon as they realized they had a problem, they didn't hesitate. They got out right away and called us as soon as they evacuated."

In Allen Township, Northampton County, firefighters were at the residences at Willow Ridge after a lightning strike may have caused an apartment fire. Luckily, no one was injured.

Crews were busy Friday cleaning up the downed trees and working to keep those affected by the storm safe.