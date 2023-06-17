Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Air quality alerts in Lancaster, Berks counties

NEXT Weather: Beautiful weekend
NEXT Weather: Beautiful weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday and Sunday are both sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 80s. We deserve this nice weather after storms yesterday dropped heavy rain and brought high winds to our region.

An upper-level low heads northeast bringing high pressure, sunshine and northwest winds toward our region.

On those winds, smoke from wildfires burning in Canada will be carried into the western parts of our region. This is leading to air quality alerts in Lancaster and Berks counties Saturday - the air there is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

For the most part, this smoke is just going to mean more colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Temperatures remain warm in the forecast with Monday, Juneteenth, the hottest day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The weather remains dry through the weekend and much of next week, when we'll see the official start of summer at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday.

The air quality index in Lancaster and Berks counties is "Code Orange," meaning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups, on June 17.

Summer begins with mostly cloudy skies and some sprinkles in the north and west.

The next chance of much-needed rain is next weekend. This comes after weeks of dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

