Nate Bargatze adopts a dog while in Philadelphia for comedy tour, names her "Philly"

Comedian Nate Bargatze just wrapped up two nights in Philadelphia on his "Big Dumb Eyes" tour, but he took a bit of the city with him.

Bargatze adopted a dog from the Pennsylvania SPCA after the nonprofit shelter brought adoptable dogs to meet Nate before one of his shows at the Wells Fargo Center. He performed there this past Thursday and Friday.

Nate apparently fell in love and decided to rescue one of the dogs.

"It's a rescue, doesn't look like a rescue, but it is. Looks like it was rescued from a mansion, this dog's doing better than me," he said on stage while holding his new pup.

The best part: he named the new dog Philly.

Bargatze had previously joked that his wife didn't want the family to have more than one dog, saying it would be too much work. You can watch his bit about that here. It seems like either Laura has relented, or Nate will have some explaining to do when he comes home.

"I finally got my second dog," he said in an Instagram post where he introduces Philly (the dog) to the audience. A video of the introduction is on his Instagram page.

Philly was rescued from a breeder who had "kept her in bad, bad condition," Bargatze said.

CBS News Philadelphia recently caught up with Nate when he whizzed by our cameras outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Eagles' preseason opener vs. the Bengals. He was on an electric scooter and even gave us a "Go Birds" despite being a Titans fan first and foremost.

