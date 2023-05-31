Watch Live: NASA's UFO team holds public meeting for the first time

Washington — A group of scientists and experts convened by NASA to study unidentified anomalous phenomena, known as UAPs or UFOs, is holding its first and only public meeting Wednesday since it was formed last year.

The 16-member study group is set to release a report detailing the findings of its nine-month investigation later this summer, the space agency said earlier this month. Wednesday's meeting represents the group's "final deliberations" before issuing the report.

NASA defines UAP as "observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective." Hundreds of military and commercial pilots have reported encountering unusual objects traveling at high speeds with seemingly no method of propulsion, confounding scientists and military analysts who have struggled to explain their origins.

David Spergel, an astrophysicist and the group's chairman, opened the meeting by previewing some of the team's conclusions. He said their study highlighted the need for more high-quality data about UAPs from the government and commercial sector.

"The current data collection efforts regarding UAPs are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies, often using instruments uncalibrated for scientific data collection," Spergel said. "To understand UAP better, targeted data collection, thorough data curation and robust analyses are needed. Such an approach will help to discern unexplained UAP sightings, but even then there's no guarantee that all sightings will be explained."

The issue has gained more attention from the military and lawmakers in recent years with the release of numerous videos showing the mysterious objects. Last year, the Defense Department established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in coordination with the intelligence community to spearhead the government's investigations into UAPs.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of AARO, said at Wednesday's meeting that majority of the reports the task force has examined have mundane explanations. Many of those cases technically remain "unresolved" due to a lack of data about the encounters, Kirkpatrick said, echoing Spergel's comments that better data collection is needed to understand the events.

Kirkpatrick said AARO has received about 800 reports in total, an increase from about 650 when he testified before Congress last month. He said the number of reports that display signals that could be "anomalous" represent between 2% to 5% of cases.

The NASA study group was formed last October to "lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations," the agency said at the time. The team's investigation relied solely on unclassified material.

In its announcement of Wednesday's meeting, NASA said that "[o]utlining how to evaluate and study UAP by using data, technology, and the tools of science is a NASA priority" and that the study is not "a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations." The report, the agency said, "will inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP."

Wednesday's meeting is set to last four hours, and scientists will take questions from the media in a press conference following the session.

How to watch NASA's UAP meeting