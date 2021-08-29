Hurricane Ida
Afghanistan Turmoil
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Ida slams Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm
U.S. airstrike takes out ISIS-K vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul
Ed Asner, TV legend who won 7 Emmys, dies at 91
An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant
Biden honors troops killed in Afghanistan as remains arrive in U.S.
Sullivan guarantees "safe passage" for U.S. citizens, Afghan allies after deadline
Lindsey Graham predicts "parade of horribles" in Afghanistan
Delta variant may double risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated, study says
SpaceX launches 23rd space station cargo flight
Afghanistan Turmoil
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan is "highly likely"
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
What we know about the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack
U.S. airstrike killed 2 ISIS-K members in Afghanistan
Some Afghan refugee children are arriving in the U.S. unaccompanied
What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack?
Biden vows retribution after Kabul attacks
Norah O'Donnell on the sacrifice of U.S. service members
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Navy pilots describe encounters with UFOs
Bill Whitaker reports on the regular sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On