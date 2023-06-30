Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at age 53

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

The 53-year-old supermodel posted a photo of the newborn boy in her arms, bundled up in a white beanie and matching outfit. The photo shows Campbell and her daughter holding hands with the baby.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Campbell wrote in the caption. " A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo"

The English model, who had her first child at age 50, added, "It's never too late to become a mother."

Several celebrities left comments on Campbell's post, congratulating her on the newest addition to her family.

"Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings," actress Zoe Saldana wrote.

"Oh my! Already?" designer Marc Jacobs said. "I can't believe a second blessing. How amazing!!"

Though Campbell is largely private about her personal life — she has not revealed her children's names or fully shown their faces — she has spoken about the joys of motherhood in the past. She was also photographed in 2022 with her daughter, who was nine months old at the time, for the cover of British Vogue.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," Campbell told British Vogue. "Everything I do, I do for her—that's it. It's so completely selfless, isn't it?"

She also told the magazine that she'd been encouraging her older friends to have children as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate," she said.

Campbell has never specified whether she used a surrogate or fertility treatment to have children. However, she did tell British Vogue her daughter wasn't adopted.