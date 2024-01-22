Man convicted in West Philadelphia 2022 crash that killed 3 people, including 1 teen: DA's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Myzeh Ross, the man who ran a red light and struck a Lyft car in August 2022 leading to three deaths, was convicted of third-degree murder, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Ross, who was 20 years old when the West Philadelphia crash occurred, was driving a 2020 black Dodge Charger with seven people inside on Aug. 14, 2022, at around 3 a.m.

The DA's Office said Ross sped through several red lights while driving down 52nd Street. He then sped through another red light at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut streets, striking the driver's side door of a Hyundai Elantra that was operating as a Lyft.

Ross' car pushed the Hyundai onto the corner of 52nd and Walnut and destroyed a bus shelter in the process. The Hyundai Elantra had three passengers at the time of the crash, officials said in 2022.

The Lyft driver and one of the passengers were killed in the crash, officials said. They were identified in December 2022 as 42-year-old William Wilcox and 58-year-old Lisa Crump.

The DA's Office said Ross' car spun out onto the sidewalk of 52nd Street, leading to several injuries among his own passengers. One of the passengers, 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant, died from injuries related to the crash.

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to hold Myzeh Ross accountable for his wonton disregard for public safety," said Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Sean Perez. "And while a guilty verdict cannot bring back the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it will send a message to those who think it is acceptable to engage in this sort of behavior that we will bring you to justice."

Ross was convicted of three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges.

Officials said Ross will be sentenced March 8, 2024.