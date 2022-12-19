Watch CBS News
Man wanted for killing 3 people in car crash: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who, they say, was the driver in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and crashed into another car on 52nd and Walnut Streets, police say.

The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 3 a.m. Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, police say.

Officials say there were eight people in the Dodge and three in the Hyundai. They say two people from the Hyundai and one from the Dodge died in the incident. Several others were injured.

Authorities identified the people who died in the crash as 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant.

Police say that an investigation led to Jesse-Ross being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and several other related charges.

Police now need your help finding Jesse-Ross. Please call the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181, (215) 686- 8477 or 911 if you have any information.

