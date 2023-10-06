A mystery Phillies fan spent $4,500 on beers for a whole section Wednesday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans have their eyes on Atlanta now, but fans have already made some memories during this playoff run.

On top of the monster grand slam from second baseman Bryson Stott in the sixth inning, fans in one section got a couple free rounds of beer in Game 2 of the Phils' National League Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

A mystery donor provided beer to fans in a whole section of Citizens Bank Park, spending about $4,500 for 300 cans.

A now-viral video shows beer vendor Reggie Duvalsaint out in right field handing Miller Lite cans to a section "courtesy of a gentleman who didn't want to be named."

"It actually took the fans a second to process what was going on," Duvalsaint said in an interview. "Beer guys will come down, it's pretty normal to see a beer guy, but everybody's like 'nah, I don't really want one.'"

And then Duvalsaint would get to deliver the good news.

"And then I'm like, 'well, it's free, you know, somebody paid for this.' And they're like 'what? What do you mean? There's no way.'"

Word started to spread through the crowd.

"Once the first couple cans went out, then I think the fans started to realize, hey this is legit, this is cool,'" Duvalsaint said.

This happened to Duvalsaint once before at Lincoln Financial Field when he was selling there. That was also in a playoff game. He thinks the playoff atmosphere adds a heightened excitement to the Philly sports fanbase.

"It's amazing to watch people's reactions and how happy they genuinely are...they're really surprised, honestly," Duvalsaint said.

The fan who purchased the beer has requested anonymity and Duvalsaint said he will honor his wishes.

But still, the playoff vibes are strong. Originally from upstate New York, Philly is Duvalsaint's adopted home.

"I feel like there's just something special about Philly," Duvalsaint said. "And I think that video goes to show how passionate the fans are, somebody's willing to do that, that's amazing."

Duvalsaint has traveled to 23 MLB parks this year to sell beer - he got pretty close to his goal of going to all 30.