Musikfest 2024 sees dip in attendance but still breaks record in headliner tickets, soldout shows

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Despite inclement weather and a dip in attendance, Musikfest 2024 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania set a new record this year, according to ArtsQuest.

In an announcement Tuesday afternoon, ArtsQuest claims Musikfest is the "largest non-gated music festival in the country setting," sold over 50,000 tickets, an almost 8% increase from the 2011 record. While the 2024 MusikFest had over 1 million attendees, attendance decreased from 2023. According to its website, last year's festival had about 1.3 million attendees.

Festivalgoers from over 48 states and 10 countries went to Musikfest, which celebrated its 41st year.

"Musikfest 2024 was unlike the last few years, weatherwise," Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO, said in a statement. "When the weather is great, it's easy to put on a successful festival. This year brought challenges, and every single member of our Musikfest team of staff and volunteers, along with our law enforcement community and city officials, came together to support one another in every way possible."

The new record was selling 54,786 tickets to the headliners on the Wind Creek Steel Stage. Some headliners include Sugar Ray, Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ludacris and more.

Officials said a second record was set with four sold-out shows with Greta Van Fleet, Shinedown, Old Dominion, and Ludacris. The previous record for the most sold-out shows was Santana, Chicago and Toby Keith in 2017.

About a week ago, the festival was temporarily suspended after the Old Dominion concert due to severe weather. A thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

"Musikfest once again proved our community comes together like nowhere else," Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds said. "Another wonderful 10 days of music, fun, food and friends. A special thanks to the volunteers, staff, small businesses and public safety officials who made it go. We can't wait till next year."