Multiple suspects wanted in string of Fishtown robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects after a string of robberies in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood. All five robberies occurred between 5 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects.

The first incident happened around 5 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Frankford Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old victim walked by his vehicle and his key fob set the vehicle's lights off.

At this time, four unknown men wearing ski masks were across the street and a fifth man, who was also wearing a ski mask, was walking toward the victim. One of the suspects reportedly yelled "Come here" to the victim and at that time the victim began running, pushing his way past the man in an attempt to flee.

A second man who was across the street began chasing him and threatened to shoot him if he continued to run. The victim stopped and the suspect then grabbed him and went through his pockets, taking his key fob for his vehicle. The suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle.

The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later when a 37-year-old man was walking on 30 E Columbia Street when he was approached by two men who pointed a handgun at him and reportedly stated, "Give me everything you have."

The men took the victim's cell phone and were last seen running down Blair Street.

The third and fourth incidents happened around the same time at 5:40 a.m. just one block apart on the 1300 and 1400 block of East Oxford Street.

A 60-year-old man was walking to his car when four men approached him and began punching him, removing items from his pockets. The suspects took his wallet, phone and keys.

The next victim, a 33-year-old man, was on the 1400 block of East Oxford Street when four men approached him and started punching him, removing his items. They fled with the victim's phone, watch, jacket and gym bag. They were last seen heading west on Oxford Street towards Frankford Avenue.

The last incident happened at 5:48 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Columbia Avenue. Police say a 56-year-old man was walking to the bus when three men wearing all black approached him, punched him and took his wallet. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

If you have any information regarding the suspects in the picture below, contact police immediately.

Multiple suspects wanted in string of Fishtown robberies Philadelphia police