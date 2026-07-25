Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old charged after driver found fatally shot at crash scene in Mullica Township, New Jersey

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 15-year-old has been charged after a 19-year-old was fatally shot in a vehicle on a New Jersey road Friday night, authorities said.

Officers from the Mullica Township Police Department in Atlantic County were called to Route 30 and Snow Hill Road for a reported crash, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The officers arriving on the scene noticed the driver of the vehicle had been shot in the head and began an investigation. The driver was later identified as 19-year-old Mullica Township resident Javonte Stallworth.

mullica-township-shooting-new-jersey.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Witnesses told police that two people fled from the scene of the crash, and a short time later, authorities arrested two juveniles who prosecutors say had been traveling with Stallworth.

One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old, was questioned at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and subsequently charged with aggravated manslaughter and multiple gun charges, including possessing a firearm without a serial number.

The teen was taken to the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center and the investigation is continuing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue