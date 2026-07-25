15-year-old charged after driver found fatally shot at crash scene in Mullica Township, New Jersey

A 15-year-old has been charged after a 19-year-old was fatally shot in a vehicle on a New Jersey road Friday night, authorities said.

Officers from the Mullica Township Police Department in Atlantic County were called to Route 30 and Snow Hill Road for a reported crash, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The officers arriving on the scene noticed the driver of the vehicle had been shot in the head and began an investigation. The driver was later identified as 19-year-old Mullica Township resident Javonte Stallworth.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Witnesses told police that two people fled from the scene of the crash, and a short time later, authorities arrested two juveniles who prosecutors say had been traveling with Stallworth.

One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old, was questioned at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and subsequently charged with aggravated manslaughter and multiple gun charges, including possessing a firearm without a serial number.

The teen was taken to the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center and the investigation is continuing.