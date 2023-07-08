Mother of 15-year-old killed in Kingsessing mass shooting speaks out: "This could of been prevented"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The grieving process continues in Kingsessing as family and friends remember the five people killed in a mass shooting Monday night.

Four days after Monday's rampage in Kingsessing, we met with two people on the same block in Gray's Ferry grieving loved ones who lost their lives in the shooting.

"I'm trying to be strong for my other two children," Da'Juan Brown's mom Nyshyia Thomas said.

Fifteen-year-old Brown rushed to the aid of his 13-year-old friend who had been shot in the leg. As Brown ran off for help, he was shot in the chest.

"I don't know how these guns, ghost guns, regular guns, get in the hands of crazy people like that," Thomas said.

A few doors down from her home, you'll find Tyrique Glasgow. His Young Chances Foundation actively works to find solutions to systemic problems, plaguing residents in this neighborhood.

"We understand the issues on poverty, the quality of life," Glasgow said. "We don't want to point the finger. So we just want to look in the mirror and figure out how we can do it every day."

He knew and worked with Brown and his little sister through his organization. But on top of losing Brown, Glasgow's cousin Ralph Moralis was also killed in the shooting.

As she faces this unspeakable loss, we asked Thomas who her son, Da'Juan was.

"Da'Juan had a big heart, you couldn't help but meet him and fall in love with him," she said. "He was a dancer and an inspiring rapper," she continues to say with a big smile on her face.

Glasgow as always is trying to look forward.

"One of the solutions is prevention," he said. "How do we prevent another senseless act from happening in a community where it affects young people and seniors who have nothing to do with their breakdowns."

Meanwhile, the mother has a message for the shooting suspect's family.

"Ya'll knew he was crazy," she said "Ya'll said ya'll seen certain things, this could of been prevented."