Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus detected in Delaware County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A group of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus was found in Delaware County, the first of this year, the Delaware County Health Department said in a news release.

The mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in Concord Township, a spokesperson for the department said. Data from the department showed dozens of mosquitoes were caught in a trap at the Concord Dog Park on Tuesday, July 2. The positive test results were reported July 10.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in the county this year.

In 2023 the first group of mosquitoes carrying the virus was found in May.

Last year, Delaware County sprayed recreational and residential areas with adulticide as needed to curb the mosquito population. Information on when those sprays could occur can be found on the Delco health department's website.

"Routinely checking for standing water sources and discarding potential breeding areas on your property can help reduce the chance for your family and neighbors of getting sick," Melissa Lyon, director of the department, said in a news release.

Health officials said most people who become infected with West Nile Virus don't develop symptoms. Most who do experience symptoms will completely recover, however, fatigue and weakness can last for weeks to months, officials added.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

In rare circumstances, symptoms could develop into a severe illness, which can affect the central nervous system and can lead to encephalitis or meningitis.