Judge overturns conviction of man accused of killing Philadelphia police officer Moses Walker

A judge has overturned a conviction and ordered a new trial for a man accused of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 2012.

Rafael Jones has served more than a decade of a life sentence in the death of Moses Walker, who police say was shot and killed while off duty during a botched robbery.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he will address the court's decision in a news conference Tuesday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream Krasner's news conference at 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

On Aug,. 18, 2012, Walker was in civilian clothing when he walked to the bus stop at 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and was approached by two men. Prosecutors say Jones was one of those men.

During an ensuing confrontation, Walker was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead.

Jones and another man, Chancier McFarland, were convicted in connection with the case. McFarland testified during Jones' trial and was later sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

Court records show Judge Jennifer Schultz has vacated Jones' conviction and ordered a new trial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.