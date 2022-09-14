More than 50 residents temporarily evacuated after partial building collapse in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A commercial building that has apartments above it was evacuated after a partial building collapse in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police say 50 to 60 residents were temporarily evacuated from the building on the 1300 block of Lindley Avenue.

Authorities are investigating how the 7th floor of this apartment building partially collapsed this morning in Philly’s Logan section. It forced officials to evacuate the building @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/OmXTAeYCiO — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 14, 2022

Firefighters, structural engineers, and license and inspections responded to the scene.

Edmund Lolley was cutting his grass at the time when he saw the bricks come down and crash onto the street. He says no one was hurt @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/K3ezFiUYKF — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 14, 2022

No injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.