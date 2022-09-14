Watch CBS News
More than 50 residents temporarily evacuated after partial building collapse in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A commercial building that has apartments above it was evacuated after a partial building collapse in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police say 50 to 60 residents were temporarily evacuated from the building on the 1300 block of Lindley Avenue. 

Firefighters, structural engineers, and license and inspections responded to the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

No further information is available at this time.

September 14, 2022

