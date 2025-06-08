Materials for improvised explosive device found in 2 areas in Moorestown, New Jersey, police say

Police identified an underage Burlington County, New Jersey, resident as a suspect after materials for an improvised explosive device were found in two areas in Moorestown, authorities said on Sunday.

Moorestown police said they conducted the investigation on both Saturday and Sunday. Police were first notified that an improvised explosive device may be at a home on Cove Road, and they later confirmed that materials for a device were indeed there.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit, Hazardous Materials Response Unit and the county's Hazardous Waste Department removed the materials, which were detonated at a Public Works yard close by, according to police.

Investigators said the materials were placed by an underage Moorestown resident, who is not a resident of the Cove Road home.

Police then executed a search warrant for a home on the 400 block of East Oak Avenue. Authorities found more improvised explosive device materials that were detonated on the scene due to their volatility, according to police.

Residences near the East Oak Avenue home were evacuated until bomb squad officials said it was safe.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation and working to determine any criminal charges.

There are currently no other identified threats or locations being investigated, according to police. If you have any information related to the investigation, you're urged to call the Moorestown detectives at 856-234-8300.