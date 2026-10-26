Montgomery County breaks ground on facility for unclaimed cremated remains

Montgomery County employees held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for a new permanent resting place for unclaimed cremated remains. The site will be the first of its kind in the state of Pennsylvania and will be housed outside of the county coroner's office.

In a statement, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby said the move is all part of evolving in death care.

"As our Coroner's Office continues to evolve, our mission remains rooted in compassion, professionalism, and dignity, including our responsibility to ensure that those entrusted to our care have a permanent and respectful place of rest," Darby said in a statement.

The planned 200-square-foot precast concrete structure will house urns under the county's care where family and loved ones could not be found.

Montgomery County Chief Operating Officer Lee Soltysiak said in a statement that the facility is a measure of how the community "treats people" who have no one else to advocate for them.

"This resting place reflects Montgomery County's commitment to honoring every person with respect and compassion, regardless of their circumstances," Soltysiak said in a statement.

Construction is expected to begin in the next coming weeks. Once completed, the space will be open to members of the community to pay their respects. Each urn will be named and labeled.

Relatives who come forward after the urns are placed in the structure will still be able to claim the remains.