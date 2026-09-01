Watch live: Montgomery County 9/11 memorial being moved to Norristown

Montgomery County's September 11 memorial is on the move.

The 18-foot structure, which is made with a steel beam recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center's North Tower, has been located in Eagleville since 2021.

Now it's making a 7-mile journey to its new home in Elmwood Park in Norristown.

The monument was commissioned in 2003 and installed at the Montgomery County Courthouse in 2005.

Local police and fire departments, as well as labor organizations, are involved in the procession.