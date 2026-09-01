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Watch live: Montgomery County 9/11 memorial being moved to Norristown

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Live: Montgomery County 9/11 memorial being transported to Norristown by CBS Philadelphia on YouTube

Montgomery County's September 11 memorial is on the move.

The 18-foot structure, which is made with a steel beam recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center's North Tower, has been located in Eagleville since 2021.

Now it's making a 7-mile journey to its new home in Elmwood Park in Norristown.

The monument was commissioned in 2003 and installed at the Montgomery County Courthouse in 2005.

Local police and fire departments, as well as labor organizations, are involved in the procession.

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