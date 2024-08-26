Philadelphia suburb awards $3.5M to hundreds of early child care centers

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) — As early child care centers struggle to find enough staff, one Philadelphia suburb is awarding millions of dollars to boost centers in need.

"I feel like the kids are really valued here," Megan Yarnell of Havertown said.

Yarnell loved that her two daughters, 4-year-old Elaine and 2-year-old Peggy, attend Wonderspring Early Learning in Narberth. Staffing issues at a previous day care center while she was pregnant with Peggy brought her here.

"The place that I was going before this was actually closing their infant room because of that," Yarnell said, "which is why I had to change child care centers."

CBS News Philadelphia

While Wonderspring was able to step in, CEO Zakiyyah Boone said her facility had to close one of their two infant rooms.

"For the 3 to 5-year-old children, those are considered preschoolers or pre-K," Boone said. "Those teachers are hard to find, but even more so for infants starting at six weeks through toddlers, which goes up to two years."

However, a new $55,000 grant from Montgomery County is on its way to Wonderspring. Boone knew exactly what that money would pay for.

"To enhance their compensation through pay, through benefits — like 401(k), which we offer at Wonderspring," Boone said.

Wonderspring was one of hundreds of Montgomery County early child care agencies receiving part of a county $3.5 million grant paid for by federal COVID relief dollars.

CBS News Philadelphia

County commissioners board chair Jamila Winder, who is a mom to 4-year-old Max, said this money is critical to helping families like hers.

"So, this is just one step in the right direction," Winder said, "and we have to do more to really address all of the challenges that exist in the early-learning market."

Winder also said some money has already been awarded to most of the county's 400 licensed early child care centers. As of Monday, the county was still accepting applications.

"They can shoot me an email, and I will get them in touch with the right people," Winder said.

Yarnell said she was grateful this grant is available to centers like Wonderspring.

"That's fantastic," Yarnell said. "It's about time."