Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: Montgomery County Coroner's Office ID victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified three people who died after a fiery tanker truck crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension last weekend. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the third person on Sunday.

Officials identified the three as 57-year-old James Achey and Suzette Achey, 52, both of Seaford, Delaware, and 63-year-old William Ramos, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

The coroner's office responded to a fiery crash involving multiple cars around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21 on I-476 northbound near mile marker 23 in Worcester Township. They said the cars involved were a private car, a work van, and a tanker truck hauling jet fuel.