All lanes closed on PA Turnpike after tanker truck catches fire in Worcester Township
WORCESTER TOWNSHIP (CBS) -- All lanes have been shut down at the PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension and homes on two streets are being evacuated in Worcester Township in Montgomery County after a tanker truck caught fire.
The accident was reported just before 11 a.m. Saturday between the Lansdale exit and Mid-County Interchange.
Homes on nearby Shady Lane and Oak Terrace are being evacuated.
Scores of debris have been reported on the highway.
CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION AS THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
