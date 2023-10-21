All lanes closed on PA Turnpike after tanker truck catches fire in Worcester Township

WORCESTER TOWNSHIP (CBS) -- All lanes have been shut down at the PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension and homes on two streets are being evacuated in Worcester Township in Montgomery County after a tanker truck caught fire.

The accident was reported just before 11 a.m. Saturday between the Lansdale exit and Mid-County Interchange.

Homes on nearby Shady Lane and Oak Terrace are being evacuated.

Scores of debris have been reported on the highway.

