All lanes closed on PA Turnpike after tanker truck catches fire in Worcester Township

By Phoenix Berman

/ CBS Philadelphia

WORCESTER TOWNSHIP (CBS) -- All lanes have been shut down at the PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension and homes on two streets are being evacuated in Worcester Township in Montgomery County after a tanker truck caught fire.

capture.png
Hector Lucena

The accident was reported just before 11 a.m. Saturday between the Lansdale exit and Mid-County Interchange.

Homes on nearby Shady Lane and Oak Terrace are being evacuated. 

Scores of debris have been reported on the highway. 

CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION AS THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

First published on October 21, 2023 / 11:54 AM

