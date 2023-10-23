3rd victim found dead in wreckage after fiery tanker truck crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A third person was pulled from the wreckage and pronounced dead following a crash involving a tanker truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania State Police said on Sunday.

The crash happened on Saturday morning in Worcester Township, Montgomery County. It shut down the Northeast Extension for hours and forced some residents in the immediate area to briefly evacuate their homes.

Initially, two people died in the crash, but on Saturday night, Pennsylvania State Police were notified a third body was found at the site of the crash.

A total of three vehicles -- a tanker truck, sedan and work van -- and five people were involved in the incident.

State Police believe the third victim was the passenger of the work van that stopped to help the driver of the sedan after getting a flat tire. Both people inside that van died, State Police said.

The other person who died in the crash was operating the tanker truck, police said.

Two people were inside the sedan, State Police said. The driver remains hospitalized, while the condition of the other person in the car is unknown.

The identities of the three victims remains unclear at this time.