Bucks County boutique selling special Philly sports shirts

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.

CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come.

"Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."

Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment.

"The Eagles are the last undefeated team. We beat down Dallas," Morgan said. "The Phillies are going to the NLCS. The Union are in first place, the Flyers are undefeated. Who could dream of such a time in Philly sports? And we are living in it right now."

This means that one day what we're witnessing will be on a T-shirt.

"So this is like the past 40 years of Philly sports all on one T-shirt," Morgan said.

At the Monkey's Uncle in Doylestown, their T-shirts tell the tales of some of the greatest moments in Philly sports, and Morgan is having a tough time keeping up with all of the Philly history being made recently.

"Just having stuff available," he said, "you literally have to work 24/7 just to get some more and get some more and get some more."

This shirt, in particular, has been selling a step above the rest.

"The Rhys Hoskins bat spike is this generation's step over," Morgan said. "This generation knows the stories of the step over, but now they're literally seeing their own step over live."

Philly sports is having a moment and it is a vibe, and for Philly sports, is everything.

"When I was a kid, every time one of the teams would win the division or whatever, my dad would go out and get me a shirt," Morgan said. "So when I got older, that role kind of changed. On Saturday after that game, it hit me for the first time. He's not here, I can't give him a shirt. And that, I think for everybody that plays a role. That's why we love our teams because our family. We pass that tradition on."