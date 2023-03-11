Home where MLK stayed in Camden, N.J. damaged in fire

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A home where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. once stayed in Camden was damaged in a fire overnight.

Firefighters were at the home on the 700 block of Walnut Street where there was a fire on the second floor.

The home has never been given an official historic marker, but advocates say King stayed at the home while he was a graduate student at Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, Pa.

Proponents were trying to raise money for a museum that would tell more about King's experiences in this area in the 1950s.

Advocates told CBS News Philadelphia in 2020 that King and others planned a sit-in while staying at this home.

The sit-in was at Mary's Place, a restaurant in Maple Shade, after they were apparently denied service and chased out by a gun-toting bartender of the now-closed establishment.

A police report filed by King listed the Walnut Street home as his address.

But the home's application for a historic preservation marker was denied. The late Rep. John Lewis, who was friends with King, had called for the home to be preserved.

"This piece of historic real estate must be saved for generations yet unborn," Lewis said at the time.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire Saturday.