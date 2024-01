Communities across the Delaware Valley set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, communities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are organizing volunteer events, food and clothing drives, and hosting readings of the "I Have a Dream" speech to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/mlk-day-service-2024-events-philadelphia-pennsylvania-nj-delaware/