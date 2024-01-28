Missouri cookie designer creates viral Jason Kelce cookie cake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shirtless Jason Kelce cookie cake? We'll take a dozen!

Eileen's Colossal Cookies in Liberty, Missouri, was selling shirtless Kelce cookie cakes inspired by his iconic appearance at last week's Chiefs vs. Bills game.

Kelce hopped out of a suite and into the stands of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park while shirtless. Who could blame him? The man simply couldn't contain his excitement over his brother, Travis Kelce's touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kielce celebrates after a touchdown catch by his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, NY. Matt Durisko / AP

Hannah Stumpner, the store manager and baker behind the Kelce creation, was inspired and decided what better way to get fans hyped up for Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens than by making something delicious for all fans to enjoy?

Stumpner got into the nitty gritty with the cookie creation too, using chocolate curls to mimic Kelce's chest hair. Since she debuted the cake at Eileen's Colossal Cookies in Liberty, she said she has created 130 of these cookie cakes freehand.

A video of me making that Jason cookie! Posted by Hannah Stumpner on Friday, January 26, 2024

Eileen's Colossal Cookies in Liberty shared in an Instagram post that Saturday was the first day they sold every single cookie in store after being open for seven years!