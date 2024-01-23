Jason Kelce helps give 8-year-old Swiftie "The Best Day" at Kansas Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game

That Taylor Swift fan who Jason Kelce picked up at the Eagles-Bills game? We talked to her

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Everything Has Changed" for a third-grade Taylor Swift fan after a viral moment involving Eagles legend Jason Kelce and a well-known Berks County native who is also dating Kelce's brother.

Everyone is still talking about the moment during Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC divisional playoff game.

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York was "Holy Ground" for Swifties on Sunday night.

The popstar came to cheer on her boyfriend, but it was a chance meeting with one fan that stole the night.

Jessica Piazza

That's 8-year-old Ella Piazza with none other than Philadelphia's very own Kelce at the Bills-Chiefs game.

The third-grade Swiftie was picked up to wave at her idol, Swift, who was in the box with Kelce.

Piazza said she still cannot believe the moment happened.

Jessica Piazza

"She like smiled and she waved," Piazza said, "I'm like speechless."

Her mom, Jessica, said she didn't know her daughter went viral until Monday when the videos started to hit social media.

"She came back. She was crying happy tears and it was the happiest face I think I've ever seen her make and the happiest moment that I've ever seen her have," Jessica said.

The two were actually sitting across the stadium when the game started. They switched seats with a family friend, who was sitting under Swift and Kelce's box, during halftime.

The picture says it all, the two had "The Best Day" in Buffalo.

Piazza told CBS News Philadelphia she can't wait to tell her friends and teacher about what happened when she goes back to school tomorrow.