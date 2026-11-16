Robert Baum recalled a chaotic ending to his river cruise on the Mississippi River to CBS News Philadelphia.

Baum and his wife were among the people rescued from a riverboat that was stuck by a tanker near the port of New Orleans last week.

"It was a great trip up until that point," Baum said in an interview Monday night.

Baum said one second he was sitting in the main dining room of the paddle boat having lunch with his wife and the next, he saw the tanker headed straight toward them.

"It was a minute of panic, this huge tanker coming right at us," he said. "It got to the point where it was 100 yards away, and everyone said it's coming, and the crew and the staff there started yelling, 'Get out, get out of the dining room.'"

Baum said they all went out onto a hallway and they were told to get on the floor.

"It was a big jolt. It hit hard, and you could hear the crashing sound of it, crunching against our the boat, and it was hard enough where it knocked everyone off their feet completely," he said.

Baum said the crew ushered everyone to the fourth level of the boat so emergency responders could help them off to safety.

"We weren't on it long enough to feel that feeling of the boat listing, so the panic was really for those people who were on there and couldn't get off when the boat started to tip over," he said.

Baum said the passengers lost all of their belongings, but he was able to grab his wallet and his wife had her phone.

"That's all we had was the clothing on our backs," Baum said. "Everything in the room sank with the ship. Her purse, her credit cards, her driver's license, her money."

While it was terrifying, Baum said the crew did everything in their power to keep them safe and everyone on the river boat was accounted for.

For that reason, Baum is thankful.

"Possessions are just that," Baum said. "Lives are the most important thing."