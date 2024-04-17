Body of missing person Quadir Diaz pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, weeks after friend found dead

Kids flip stolen car in Philadelphia, former teacher arrested, more top stories | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Relatives have identified the man pulled from the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning as Quadir Diaz, a Philadelphia man who'd been missing since March 7.

Philadelphia police said a man's body was found in the Schuylkill near the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue, by the Wissahickon SEPTA station, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Taniesha Diaz, the mother of 18-year-old Quadir Diaz, confirmed the finding to CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The discovery brought an end to search efforts that had lasted more than a month. Diaz was last seen with his friend, 21-year-old Ausar Scott-Thomas, in early March.

In a previous interview, Taniesha Diaz told CBS Philadelphia the searches led the family to an area of Fairmount Park where their belongings were found, as well as Quadir Diaz's car.

"No activity with him cashing his checks, no phone. His phone is gone," Taniesha Diaz said in late March. "It's like they vanished without a trace."

Scott-Thomas' body was also pulled from the Schuylkill River on March 31, near the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street.

Police said Quadir Diaz's body appeared to have been in the water for a while and had no noticeable signs of trauma.