Police searching for 2-year-old girl who went missing from Philadelphia park

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-year-old girl who went missing from a city park on Sunday evening.

Police said the child, Diarraye Barry, went missing during a religious celebration with her family at Champions Park Playground, located on the 900 block of Tustin Street in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia, around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, she was celebrating a religious observance at the playground, and at some point, she got separated from her family.

At the time of her disappearance, they believe she was wearing a pink dress with white stars and a light brown jacket.

2-year-old Diarraye Barry Philadelphia Police Department

Here's what police said when we asked them why an Amber Alert has not been issued in the case of Diarraye's disappearance.



"Investigators are following all protocols in connection to a missing child," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace tells CBS News Philadelphia. He said detectives are continuing to canvass the area looking for Diarraye, they have been handing out flyers and asking people what they know.

Anyone with information regarding Diarraye Barry's whereabouts is urged to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911 immediately.