A minor was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of Guilford Street in the city's Mayfair neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the minor was taken to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.