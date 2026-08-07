Man, officer identified after fatal police-involved shooting in Millville, New Jersey

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has identified the officer and the man involved in a fatal police-involved shooting in Millville.

Shaun Murphy, 47, of Millville, was killed Aug. 6 in the shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Hazel Boulevard, officials say.

Authorities said police responded to the residence early Thursday morning for a reported domestic disturbance. During an encounter with Murphy inside the residence, John Borelli, a Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Sergeant, fired his department-issued weapon, striking Murphy, officials say.

Murphy was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement recovered a handgun at the scene, officials say.

The shooting still remains under investigation.