New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill says the best cheesesteaks are in Camden — not Philadelphia.

In a video posted on X Wednesday, Sherrill said she stopped at Donkey's Place in Camden earlier this summer and got herself involved in the never-ending dialogue about which place has the best cheesesteaks in the Philadelphia region.

"I've been going to Army-Navy in Philadelphia for years; I've had a million cheesesteaks," said Sherrill, who was a helicopter pilot while she was with the Navy. "There is no better cheesesteak than here at Donkey's."

I never doubted that New Jersey has the best cheesesteaks, but I still had to stop by Donkey's Place in Camden earlier this summer to confirm it for myself. pic.twitter.com/48JV0PavJQ — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) August 5, 2026

Donkey's Place on Haddon Avenue has been in Camden since 1943. However, the bar and restaurant serves its cheesesteaks differently than most places in the Delaware Valley.

Instead of the long roll cheesesteaks are synonymous with, Donkey's serves them on a poppyseed kaiser roll.

In the video, Sherrill made cheesesteaks at Donkey's and said a friend from California told her that the Camden institution makes great cheesesteaks.

"The best cheesesteaks actually aren't in Philly," Sherrill said. "They're right here in Jersey."

In 2015, Donkey's was featured on "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," and the late American chef and author said the Camden establishment was his favorite cheesesteak and declared it better than the ones in Philly.