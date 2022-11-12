Bus of migrants from Texas expected to arrive in Philadelphia next week

Examining the broken U.S. asylum system Examining the broken U.S. asylum system 05:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus of roughly 50 migrants is expected to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas on Monday, the mayor's office announced on Friday night. The bus is expected to depart from Del Rio, Texas, on Saturday.

The city said Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50 to 52 individuals seeking asylum. The mayor's office learned about the news from a community partner. The city called Texas officials not alerting them about busing migrants to Philadelphia "disappointing and irresponsible."

It's unclear where the bus will arrive in Philadelphia. The city said it's a fluid situation.

Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management have been preparing for the potential unplanned arrival of migrants from southern states since the summer, according to the mayor's office. The city said the agencies have been meeting and coordinating with about 15 local community-based organizations and partners to plan a response, including preparations for immediate reception, shelter space, emergency health screening, food, water and more.

Recently, southern states have been busing migrants to cities across the country, including New York City and Washington D.C., to protest President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

In a release, the mayor's office said in part: "We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our diversity is our strength."

The mayor's office said more information will be released as it becomes available.