Body cam footage shows police officer, EMTs saving baby in Middle Township, New Jersey

Astonishing body cam footage shows the moment a Middle Township, New Jersey, police officer saved the life of a week-old baby who was unresponsive.

After getting a call about the infant on Nov. 28, Patrolman Chris Rudy arrived on the scene to see the mother attempting CPR and noticed the baby was starting to turn blue, according to a Facebook post by the Middle Township Police Department.

Rudy took the baby and started CPR, causing the baby to regain consciousness, the post says. In the video, he is heard encouraging the baby, saying, "Come on, come on, there you go."

The video shows that an ambulance soon arrives, and Rudy is seen handing the baby over to EMTs, who continue working on the baby. Emergency workers then took the infant to Cooper University Hospital in Cape May Court House to be checked out, the post says.

Dozens of comments on the post share praise for Rudy and the EMTs, including from users who say they are Rudy's parents and other relatives and friends.

"Very proud of my SON and the work he does. I'm honored to be your Father. Your GrandFather would be very proud of you!!" one says.

"Proud to know Christopher since HE was a baby. Couldn't be prouder if he were my own son! All around outstanding man," another person wrote.