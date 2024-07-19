Microsoft users around the world report widespread outages

7/18: CBS Evening News 7/18: CBS Evening News 19:56

Banks, airlines, TV stations and health systems in countries around the world that rely on Microsoft's 365 apps reported widespread outages Friday. Thousands of flights and train services were cancelled in the U.S. and Europe, and there were disruptions to many other public and retail services.

Microsoft 365 said on social media that it was "investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services" and that things were improving as the company worked to "reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure."

American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines said all pending flight departures were grounded. American Airlines said this was due to "a technical issue with CrowdStrike" that it said was impacting multiple airlines, and that the company was in contact with its planes currently in flight.

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity firm. When the Reuters news agency called CrowdStrike's technical support line on Friday, a pre-recorded message said the company was aware of reports of crashes on Microsoft systems related to its Falcon sensor. CBS News reached out to CrowdStrike for comment but has not yet received a reply.

People wait at check-in for a flight operated by Indian carrier IndiGo, amid a global IT outage, at an airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2024, in a still image obtained from a social media video by Reuters. MarketWizarddd via X/via REUTERS

In Europe, Lufthansa and SAS Airlines reported disruptions. Switzerland's largest airport, in Zurich, said planes were not being allowed to land, according to CBS News partner network BBC News.

Hospitals in Germany said they were cancelling elective surgeries on Friday, and doctors in the U.K. said they were having issues accessing their online booking system.

Britain's Sky News and the BBC's TV network aimed at children were both off the air on Friday.

New Zealand's acting prime minister David Seymour said on social media that officials were working hard to understand the impacts of the outages.

"I have not currently received any reporting to indicate these issues are related to malicious cyber security activity," Seymour said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.