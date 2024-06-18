Mick Jagger plays tourist while in Philadelphia for Hackney Diamonds Tour

The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour comes to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Did Philly just add another living legend to the city's fan club? Well, you tell us.

While the Rolling Stones were in town last Tuesday for the band's highly-anticipated Hackney Diamonds Tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field, Mick Jagger got to see some famous Philly places like Fairmount Park, Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center and even got to see a hidden gem, the Lombardi Trophy that the Eagles took home in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted a photo dump from his travels on tour in Philly and Cleveland, where the band performed on Saturday. The collage of photos was simply captioned "Highlights from Philly and Cleveland!"

Jagger posed in front of the St. George and the Dragon statue located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Black Road in West Fairmount Park. The photo is a little piece of home for the English rocker in Philadelphia since St. George is the patron saint of England.

Next, he popped over to Shofuso, a Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park. Shofuso thanked Jagger for stopping by in an Instagram post captioned:

"Thank you @mickjagger for stopping by Shofuso last week! On behalf of the @jasgphiladelphia we hope you enjoyed our house and garden as much as we do. It's a beautiful and tranquil hidden treasure right in the heart of #Philadelphia."

So case in point, Mick Jagger is living proof that rockstars can be tourists. And maybe, just maybe, this rockstar could be an Eagles fan.