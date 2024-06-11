Watch CBS News
Fans come from all over to see Rolling Stones in South Philadelphia

By Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans flooded Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia to see the Rolling Stones Tuesday night.

"I have been seeing the Stones since 1978," said Tricia McClung, who is from Virginia.

Fans came from all over and they say they have been looking forward to the show for a while.

"I made a promise to my wife that every time the Stones come to town, I would buy tickets and we would come," Bruce Anlage said.

Others were so excited they couldn't wait to get to the Linc. They say they know the Stones will put on a good show. 

"I am actually afraid when it's over I am going to be depressed and in a bad mood," Linda Fellows said.

Fans say the band is timeless and brings back memories. Some tailgated to kill time before the show started. 

"We were having a great time. Great energy," Sue White said.

In the end, the love for the Stones continues.

"I saw the opening show of this tour in Houston, Texas, so I had to come back and see them again," Bobbi Baldwin said.

