Cole Hamels retires: Phillies 2008 World Series MVP calls it a career after 15 seasons

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies legend Cole Hamels is ready to hang up his cleats for good. The San Diego Padres placed Hamels, along with right-handed pitcher Craig Stammen, on the voluntarily retired list.

Hamels signed a minor league contract with the Padres in February but never appeared in a game with San Diego.

The 39-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020 after he made one start for the Braves because of a shoulder injury.

Hamels is the last of the Phillies' Golden Age core to retire.

A 2002 first-round pick, Hamels starred for the Phillies and won the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVPs.

Hamels finished his Phillies career with a 114-90 record and 3.30 ERA. During the 2008 World Series run, Hamels had a 1.80 ERA in five starts.

The Phillies traded Hamels to the Texas Rangers in 2015.

The southpaw finishes his career with a 163-122 record and 3.43 ERA.

Tigers claim Vasquez

The Detroit Tigers on Friday claimed left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez off waivers. The Phillies designated Vasquez for assignment on Aug. 2. Vasquez had a 2.27 ERA in 30 games this season with the Phillies.

