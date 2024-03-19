Philadelphia Phillies fan's childhood wish to work as a groundskeeper for spring training granted

Philadelphia Phillies fan's childhood wish to work as a spring training groundskeeper granted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heart patient with lung cancer got to take a break from his medical struggles for a special visit to spring training in Clearwater, Florida.

Michael Hutkin, a lifelong Phillies fan, was first inspired at Connie Mack Stadium and no, he didn't want to play baseball. He wanted to join a different crew.

On this field of dreams in Clearwater, a dream came true for 74-year-old Hutkin. He's a special guest groundskeeper at the Phillies spring training facility.

It's a dream that started when Hutkin was 9 years old on his first trip to Connie Mack Stadium.

"There's this vast green gorgeous outfield never been anything greener. But that sight still will never leave my head," Hutkin said. "Since I was a little kid, I wanted to be the guy that watered down the dirt at Connie Mack Stadium."

That stadium is long gone and now decades later, the lifelong Phillies fan gets the all-star treatment at spring training. And the best part is he's doing it with one of his heroes, former left fielder Greg Luzinski.

"It's a very good morning here, thank you," Hutkin said.

"You know why it's good?" Luzinski asked.

"Because I'm with you." Hutkin said.

It's especially meaningful now, during heart surgery recently, doctors discovered Hutkin has lung cancer.

"This is one of the nicest hours I've spent in a long time. I appreciate it," he said.

"He's had a rough eight months health wise, so really important, very, very special day. I'm touched," Christine Hutkin, his wife, said.

A grand slam kind of day for a simple wish. Medical concerns take a time out when dreams come true.

Hutkin, who's been a Phillies fan for 60 years, said he figured he'd have better chances of taking care of the infield than playing on it.