Philadelphia Phillies honor Darren Daulton with guest bartending event at spring training

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) - The Darren Daulton Foundation took over the tiki bar at BayCare Ballpark on Sunday night with Philadelphia Phillies alumni in the house to help raise money on behalf of the great catcher.

The goal of the foundation is to provide financial help for those suffering from primary malignant brain tumors.

Daulton died in 2017 from that very disease.

But one thing that stands out about "Dutch's" legacy? Love.

"I miss walking in the room with Dutch and getting that hug and kiss on the cheek," Tommy Greene, a pitcher on the 1993 Phillies, said. "He welcomed you into his family, to be that close to him. And that shows you what type of person he was."

"He was so incredibly giving," Daulton's son, Zachary Daulton, said. "In the same vain that people are him, he would be there for the people if he were still around. And that's just how he was. He wanted to constantly be near and around his fans because he considered them family."

There was also a lot of talk about this year's Phillies team with some of those legends.

This is a team itching to prove it can bring a title back to South Philadelphia this year.

"These guys really truly believe," Ruben Amaro Jr., outfielder for the '93 Phils and former general manager, said. "Not boastfully, but they believe that they're a good team. And they believe that they should have fared better last year, and I think they're kind of angry about it."

"We can't be satisfied with going as far as we did last year," former Phillies shortstop and manager Larry Bowa said. "We got to take the next step. It's been two years. The first year, Houston beat us in the World Series. Last year, taking nothing away from the Diamondbacks, they're very athletic, we have to win that series and we didn't get it done."