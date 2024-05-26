Ahead of Memorial Day, "Run to Remember" in North Wildwood honors fallen servicemembers

"Run to Remember" in North Wildwood honors those who lost their lives serving in the military

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Ahead of Memorial Day, runners took their marks for a very special 5K race in North Wildwood, New Jersey Sunday morning.

The Run to Remember is meant to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the United States military.

According to organizers, the annual 3.1 mile walk and run is meant to honor Patrick Corcoran and the 74 sailors of the USS Frank E. Evans who died in 1969 during the War Games in the South China Sea.

The community has been coming together for the event for about eight years, though this year's race looked a bit different.

Usually the run happens on the beach, but this year started on 1st Avenue and Old New Jersey Avenue. Organizer Bill Davenport said the route was changed because of the beach replenishment project and ongoing erosion issues.

"I think it's going to work very good," Davenport said ahead of the race. "It's not on the beach, some of it is on the board near the beach. So, we're a little nervous with how it might turn out, but the lifeguards will be leading the event."

Once the race started, about 300 runners took off.

All proceeds raised from the event will benefit veterans and their loved ones and go toward opening a new memorial for Gold Star Families.