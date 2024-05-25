Ocean City boardwalk packed with large crowds for first day of Memorial Day weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of people packed the boardwalk Saturday in Ocean City for the first day of the holiday weekend.

"The boardwalk is great. The weather is great," said Kelly Shoch.

"We wanted to take a ride today down here, just put our feet in the water, feet in the sand....kick off the summer," Christian Weiss said.

Weiss and his wife Rachel drove from Collegeville, Pa. to bring their kids to the beach. Both hoping to make great memories as a family.

"It was a beautiful day. You only get so many nice days as a family. Time goes past so quickly so to bring them down here and experience Memorial Day. At their young age to have those memories is forever," Rachel said.

"I also liked dipping my feet in the water, that's the best part of the beach," said Hailey Weiss.

The first day of the holiday weekend combined with the warm weather was the perfect mix that brought people from all walks of life to the area.

"It's always such a great experience during Memorial Day weekend. It's always chaotic but good vibes," said Maria Clark.

Memorial Day weekend was also great for businesses along the boardwalk.

"We couldn't wish for anything more than this," said Kayla Ramos who works at Del's Grill.

Ramos said business has been nonstop.

"Yesterday it was still a little slow with people still coming down, but today it's been way better," she said.

Shoch who lives in Ocean City said the area has been electric all weekend. Many hope it's like this every weekend this summer.

"The saltwater. The sun. Spending time together as a family. Getting away from everything. It's great," she said.