Free Memorial Day parades, events in Philadelphia area

There is an array of events scheduled across the Philadelphia region as the nation honors our bravest heroes on this Memorial Day. Here is a guide to what events you could attend for free.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest (101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest is one of the Philadelphia Waterfront's favorite summertime traditions. It features roller skating, outdoor boardwalk games and rides, mini-golf, and great food and drinks, all set against soaring views of the Delaware River and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Admission to RiverRink is free and open to the public, while mini-golf, games, rides and concessions are pay-as-you-go.

The Museum of the American Revolution (101 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA)

On Memorial Day, the Museum of the American Revolution plans to honor the men and women who lost their lives in service to their country during the Revolutionary War and celebrate the freedoms they fought to secure for future generations.

Veterans, military, and Blue Star Families are able to get in for free throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

Free Parking on Philadelphia streets

Street parking is free in Philadelphia on Memorial Day, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced. The PPA said no meters or residential parking time limits will be enforced on Monday, and they will only enforce parking regulations that impact safety and traffic flow.

Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial (Front and Dock streets and Front and Spruce streets, Philadelphia, PA)

The Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.