Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.25 billion after no winners Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown yet again.

No one won the Aug. 1 Mega Millions drawing, so now the jackpot has risen to $1.25 billion ahead of the next drawing Friday.

Here are the winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the Mega Ball is 12.

This was the summer's second chance for a billion-dollar lottery jackpot after the Powerball went just over $1 billion. A player in Los Angeles won that jackpot in the July 19 drawing.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in April and 30 drawings have been held since with no tickets matching the five white balls and gold Mega Ball.

The cash option for Tuesday night's drawing was estimated at $550.2 million.

We asked some lottery players what they would do if they won the jackpot.

"Take care of my church, take care of my family," one man said. "Invest."

Another man said he'd make sure his nieces and nephews would get a college education.

"Where you want to go? You want to to Harvard? Go ahead," he added. "Your uncle got it, let's do this."

This is the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The third-largest was a $1.337 billion jackpot that two players hit in Des Plaines, Illinois, last year.