Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday's $1.05 billion jackpot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check those tickets. 

On Tuesday night, the winning numbers for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot were revealed.

Here are the winning numbers: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the Mega Ball is 12. 

The jackpot soared past a billion dollars after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Tuesday's drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot equals the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. 

If nobody is lucky Tuesday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.  

First published on August 1, 2023 / 11:03 PM

