Media Little League baseball team heading to Regionals with LLWS berth on the line

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The Media Little League Baseball team is almost on its way to the World Series.

All that's needed now? Three wins at Regionals.

It was a gorgeous night on State Street in Media. Between May and September, that means Dining Under the Stars is held on State Street in Media. But on Wednesday night, there's a special something extra.

Media Little League's 12-year-olds are the newly minted Pennsylvania state champions and they paraded down State Street to cheers and applause.

"Absolutely, they weren't ready for this," Tom Bradley, the manager of Media's Little League team said. "They were like, 'What are we doing and stuff?' And everybody is cheering. They were kind of embarrassed. They're 12-year-olds."

"It means a lot that they're out there, showing us love, they're with us and cheering for us all of the time," Chase D'Ambrosio, the team's shortstop and pitcher, said.

Many in Media dining out and shared their admiration for the team's accomplishment.

"I think that having the whole town here cheering on the team is even cooler," Jame Squires said.

This story is also one of sacrifice courtesy of Tommy Bradley, the manager's son.

"I told these kids that he was gonna be here," Bradley said. "He had a job... he was supposed to be there. He asked for a leave of absence. They said no you can't get a leave of absence. I told these kids I would be there, and as a dad, that's really special."

"These kids and their families put their trust in us to go out there and teach their kids and improve their game -- on and off the field," Tommy Bradley said.

The team now heads to Bristol, Connecticut on Friday. They'll play their first game in the regionals Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

If they win three games at regionals, they'll advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.