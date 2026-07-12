Person with measles traveled through Philadelphia International Airport on Fourth of July, officials say

A person with measles passed through Philadelphia International Airport on the Fourth of July.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the person passed through the airport between 7:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on the holiday.

According to the health department, the person with measles was traveling through Philly and was in terminals A, B and C.

The Department of Public Health said people who were exposed to measles should check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms.

What is measles and what are the symptoms?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes, followed by rash, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Preventing measles

Protection from measles is included in the shot for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, which is typically given to children in two doses, one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years old, according to the CDC. It's also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chicken pox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, Philadelphia health officials said. Adults can be vaccinated, too, as needed.