New Jersey girl hurt in crash involving e-bike in Mays Landing, police say

A 14-year-old New Jersey girl was seriously hurt in a crash while riding an e-bike on Friday, police said.

The girl, who is from Mays Landing, was traveling eastbound on Route 40 near Walmart Drive when she collided with a Chrysler minivan as she crossed from the shoulder into the traffic lane, Hamilton Township police said in a social media post.

The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad responded and transported the 14-year-old to a nearby parking lot. She was then airlifted by a New Jersey State Police medevac helicopter to Atlantic City Medical Center – City Division with serious injuries, according to police.

Police are investigating the crash, and no traffic summonses have been issued.